LOL! This TV Couple Forgot Their Anniversary

Swagata Dam Jun . 28 . 2017

TV lovebirds Raj Singh Arora and Pooja Gor completed 8 years of togetherness yesterday. And guess what? Both of them forgot that it was their anniversary. A friend of the couple reminded Pooja about it and here’s what she posted on Instagram:

Hehe. Congratulations, Raj and Pooja!

Pooja Gor Raj Singh Arora
