LOL! This TV Couple Forgot Their Anniversary

So today @ppgor09 & Me had a wonderful time at the @kennedycenter #washingtondc in celebration of #jfkcentennial #jfk100 an evening of dance music & art in all forms from modern dance to ballet to hip hop to the twist ….. love such evening's of beauty & art thank you #kennedycenter for the open house for all and a memorable evening of art & culture.
TV lovebirds Raj Singh Arora and Pooja Gor completed 8 years of togetherness yesterday. And guess what? Both of them forgot that it was their anniversary. A friend of the couple reminded Pooja about it and here’s what she posted on Instagram:
Yo! @dipikasikand just reminded me that we completed 8 long years of being together!! I totally forgot 😂😂😂 and I guess u did too. Kaise hai yaar hum. Dono khud hi bhul gaye.🙈😂 Well, congratulations @rajsingharora and all the best for the coming years. Can't believe u actually, willingly decide to stick with me everyday even after knowing every bit of me, the bad ones too. Love ya razzzuuuu. Happy anniversary. #8years #ohshit #cantbelieveit #mushystuff
Hehe. Congratulations, Raj and Pooja!