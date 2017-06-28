WATCH: This Video Against Child Labour Will Leave You Teary Eyed!

Sukriti Gumber Jun . 28 . 2017

On the occasion of World Child Labour day recently, the Kailash Satyarthi Foundation took a small step in the direction of banning child labour – a practice prevalent in India since ages. Unfortunately, child labour is a serious crime which is still taken casually even though we claim to live in a modern setup.

The organisation released a small video drawing parallels between the lives of children who belong to two extreme sections of the society.

Check it out here:

Wake Up!

Today, on #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour, let us pledge to not normalise violence against children. Let every child have the opportunity to wake up to education. Take the pledge for #ChildLabourFreeIndia. Here are the 5 things you should know: Child labour is a serious crime. Most often than not they are children who are trafficked. Even if a child appears to be taken care of they are vulnerable and likely to be subjected to physical, mental and sexual abuse.If a child looks under 18 years of age call 100 or 1098 immediately even if the employer or child says otherwise.Child labour is a cognizable offence which means police can arrest without a warrant and have to register an FIR.Children rescued from labour are produced before Child Welfare Committees to ensure rehabilitation and are reunited with parents or guardians. Once rescued, children receive compensation between Rs. 20,000 – Rs. 3 lakh under various laws and schemes.

Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation 发布于 2017年6月11日

Take the pledge for #ChildLabourFreeIndia now, and make this world a better place for the less fortunate kids!

World Child Labour Day
