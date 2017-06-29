Priyanka Chopra’s All-Black Ensemble Is The Epitome Of Sexy

It’s always a delight to spot Priyanka Chopra nail every red carpet look, her acting skills on American television, Bollywood cinemas and almost everything she takes on. We have to admit that she’s an A-listing all-rounder. Having said that, once again we’ve fallen in love with her look at the premiere of The Deficient Ones at Los Angeles’ Paramount Studios.

Donning an all-black ensemble, Priyanka is dressed to kill with her sexy appearance in this Brunello Cucinelli outfit. We love this androgynous feel with that touch of bling.

With her hair shoved into her blazer leaving a few strands out, she opted for smoky eyes with a tinge of lilac and blue. Her lips had a nude-ish pink hue that was a perfect match for her look.

She was a perfect blend of elegance and glamour.

