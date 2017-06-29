Add These Beautiful Bollywood Mash-Ups To Your Monsoon Playlist NOW!

Swagata Dam Jun . 29 . 2017

T-Series has wowed us with endless evergreen songs that we can never get enough of. And their new endeavour, T-Series Mixtape is an absolute treat for everyone who enjoys Bollywood music. From Shreya Ghosal, Tulsi Kumar and Neeti Mohan to Shaan, Jubin Nautiyal and Armaan Malik – they have brought together several celebrated singers to croon the mash-ups of some really beautiful and popular renditions.

The first five episodes are out and I am obsessed with all the tracks. Abhijit Vaghani has left me spellbound with these melodies.  Considering the monsoons are here, I’m sure you will also enjoy these soulful numbers. Here’s Shreya weaving magic in the latest episode.

Mesmerized? Well, check these out now if you haven’t already.

Do you have a favourite? I bet you cannot choose!

