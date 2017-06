Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt wears the best slogan tees when it comes to styling her casual look. Today at the airport, she had on a slogan tank top that was just purrfect!

The cat-lover wore a top with ‘Purrrfect Dreamer’ written on it and paired it with black treggings. She accessorised the look with travel essentials like a cool mustard backpack and round sunglasses. With her hands in her pockets and comfortable Nike kicks, she walked out in style.

Here’s a purrfect graphic tee for you: