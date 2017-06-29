Athiya Shetty & Arjun Kapoor Sizzle On The Cover Of Vogue

Sanaa Shah Jun . 29 . 2017
Athiya Shetty & Arjun Kapoor
Athiya Shetty & Arjun Kapoor

Athiya Shetty and Arjun Kapoor are on the cover of Vogue for July and we just cannot handle how amazing both look together. The best part about spotting them together on this magazine is that they soon will also be seen starring in Mubarakan, which is going to be released very soon. Athiya was dressed in a red, sparkly textured crop top having exaggerated sleeves paired with a skirt in the same fabric from Rodarte. Her look was accessorised with earrings from Cartier. Her makeup was simple and looked stunning, nonetheless. Arjun, on the other hand, looked dapper dressed from head-to-toe in Burberry.

Don’t they look stunning together? Let us know what you think by commenting below

