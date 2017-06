A while ago, we shared a gorgeous beach photo, where Celina Jaitly is seen showing off her baby bump in a bikini. And yesterday, we told you about another B-town mom-to-be, Esha Deol‘s visit to the cupcake store. Now, here’s picture of both of them chilling together.

Esha Deol, Celina Jaitley

The two beauties met for brunch at Dubai’s Armani hotel today. And from the looks of it, they had a great time together. See them beaming with joy here.

They are glowing and how!

*Applies virtual kaala tika*