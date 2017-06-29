Extend Your Summer Tan Into The Monsoon

With the unpleasant downpour (all thanks to the Bombay rains), I have lost two things, one; my comfy (and supposedly sturdy) pair of shoes and two; my tan. Ah! The perfectly bronzed and sculpted look that had me feeling all kinds of wonderful. Most of you may not know but I recently got back from a heavenly holiday from the Bahamas and the South Beach. While, my weight gain was something I was not too proud of, my brilliant tan was my only pride and joy.

Am I tan enough yet? // 🌊☀️👻

…Until I stepped foot in B-town that is.

While trying to get over the loss of my beloved shoe, I came across a little gift from Estee Lauder that radiated a little glimpse of hope for my soon-to-be fading tan! Their new Bronze Goddess collection was a sight for sore eyes.

Consisting of a matte bronzing powder, an illuminating powder and two shades of a new, sheer formula lipstick.

Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess

With a collection as pretty as that, it was necessary to do something about it. Scroll down to see:

Powder Bronzer

Just one sweep and this will become the only bronzing powder you need. The super luxurious texture makes it easy to apply.

Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess Powder Bronzer

Pro tip for an ultra bronzed look: Sweep some product onto your shoulders and décolletage.

Here’s how it looks:

Natasha Patel using Estee Lauder’s Bronze Goddess Powder Bronzer

Illuminating Powder Gelée

This powder gives off some major luminous pearl highlight. It goes on smooth, is lightweight and gives off just the perfect radiance.

Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess Illuminating Powder Gelée

Here’s how it looks:

Natasha Patel using Estee Lauder’s Bronze Goddess Illuminating Powder Gelée

Not only are these products bomb AF, but they hold great value when it comes to a makeup quickie. Watch how I used them in multiple ways:

The quickest way to get a sultry glow ⭐️ beauty blogger @natasshapatel's using @esteelauder's #BronzeGoddess collection in more ways than one 💡❗️

Now if you want a further glow, check out their entire body range on the website.

