Extend Your Summer Tan Into The Monsoon

With the unpleasant downpour (all thanks to the Bombay rains), I have lost two things, one; my comfy (and supposedly sturdy) pair of shoes and two; my tan. Ah! The perfectly bronzed and sculpted look that had me feeling all kinds of wonderful. Most of you may not know but I recently got back from a heavenly holiday from the Bahamas and the South Beach. While, my weight gain was something I was not too proud of, my brilliant tan was my only pride and joy.
…Until I stepped foot in B-town that is.
While trying to get over the loss of my beloved shoe, I came across a little gift from Estee Lauder that radiated a little glimpse of hope for my soon-to-be fading tan! Their new Bronze Goddess collection was a sight for sore eyes.
Consisting of a matte bronzing powder, an illuminating powder and two shades of a new, sheer formula lipstick.
With a collection as pretty as that, it was necessary to do something about it. Scroll down to see:
Powder Bronzer
Just one sweep and this will become the only bronzing powder you need. The super luxurious texture makes it easy to apply.
Pro tip for an ultra bronzed look: Sweep some product onto your shoulders and décolletage.
Here’s how it looks:
Illuminating Powder Gelée
This powder gives off some major luminous pearl highlight. It goes on smooth, is lightweight and gives off just the perfect radiance.
Here’s how it looks:
Not only are these products bomb AF, but they hold great value when it comes to a makeup quickie. Watch how I used them in multiple ways:
Now if you want a further glow, check out their entire body range on the website.
For more beauty updates follow @missmalinibeauty and @natasshapatel on IG!