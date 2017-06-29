Here’s What Happened When Kareena Kapoor & Katrina Kaif Came Face-To-Face At A Recent Party

Divya Rao Jun . 29 . 2017
Katrina, Karisma, Kareena
Source: Instagram @therealkarismakapoor

Kareena Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were under the same roof at Manish Malhotra‘s party recently and this was probably their first meeting post Kat’s breakup with Ranbir Kapoor. Onlookers were obviously curious to see if they avoided each other or if they’d be cold vibes, but to everyone’s surprise, the two ladies were really cordial and warm towards each other. YAY! We love when there’s love.

A source told Mumbai Mirror about the evening.

Mogra was the scent of the evening. Fragrant white buds were scattered on food trays and around wine glasses as the women discussed fashion and films. Katrina Kaif, casual in denims and a sweatshirt, looking pretty despite the hectic promotions, rushed in at the fag end. As she hurried in, she was greeted warmly by Kareena. The two chatted amicably for a while before Kareena, with Amrita in tow, rushed home to husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur, while Katrina stayed on till late discussing her clothes for an upcoming gala with the designer.

He added,

Bebo was really enjoying herself and when the topic of Kat’s upcoming film with cousin Ranbir Kapoor came up, she cordially wished the actress luck. There were no cold vibes at the bash.

Aww! Isn’t that nice now? :)

