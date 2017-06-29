Here’s What Suhana Khan Finds Irritating About Shah Rukh Khan

Sukriti Gumber Jun . 29 . 2017
Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan often accompanies her father Shah Rukh Khan for his film shoots. A few months ago, she was reportedly on the sets of Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal during the filming of a song. For a particular step, SRK gave 10 takes, which baffled his daughter. He told DNA:

For one step, I gave 10 takes. Although Imtiaz was okay with the shot, I persisted in giving a few more takes because I felt I was not doing it too well. In the film, that shot is hardly there for three seconds. When Suhana saw that she asked me, “Why would you do so much for three seconds?” Maybe, I get a little obsessed with it, especially when I feel I’m not getting it right. My kids know me really well and they find this habit irritating.

It’s okay, Suhana! Fathers get weird all the time!

