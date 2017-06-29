Here’s Why Arshad Warsi Got Hospitalised

Arshad Warsi

Everyone’s favourite, Arshad Warsi aka Circuit, was rushed to the hospital recently owing to a bad knee injury. We don’t have too many details of what went wrong but the actor shared some pictures on his Twitter and it looks like he’s on the road to recovery.

My view this morning, had a bad knee injury yesterday, in the hospital, trying to fix… pic.twitter.com/w8UrYN7wLP — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) June 28, 2017

"Dard bari taang" from doing Tango to painful Taangon… pic.twitter.com/u6PZE7Qh85 — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) June 28, 2017

