Here’s Why Arshad Warsi Got Hospitalised

Divya Rao Jun . 29 . 2017
Arshad Warsi
Arshad Warsi

Everyone’s favourite, Arshad Warsi aka Circuit, was rushed to the hospital recently owing to a bad knee injury. We don’t have too many details of what went wrong but the actor shared some pictures on his Twitter and it looks like he’s on the road to recovery.

Get well soon. :)

