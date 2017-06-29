Mahima Choudhary’s Brother & Sister-In-Law Died In a Car Crash

Mahima Choudhury

Bollywood actress Mahima Choudhry‘s cousin brother, Surya Pratap and sister-in-law Aanchal reportedly died in a car crash. According to reports, Mahima’s maternal uncle, Ashok Kumar, brother and sister-in-law’s car met with an accident on the Meerut-Hapur road. The car collided with a bus that was coming from the opposite direction. While Surya died on the spot, his wife was rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately didn’t survive for too long. Mahima’s uncle Ashok is currently in a critical condition.

Lots of prayers and strength for the bereaved family to deal with this huge loss!