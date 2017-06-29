Neha Dhupia Has The Perfect Pick-Me-Up Monsoon Outfit

Natasha Patel Jun . 29 . 2017

It’s normal to feel down and out during the monsoon season. The gloomy weather, the constant rain and thunder, and of course, the hot choco and toasted sandwiches that go side by side. More often than none, you need a cute outfit to do the job and get you out of the slump.

Enter Neha Dhupia‘s navy monotone look:

Neha Dhupia
Neha Dhupia

Easy, breezy, comfy and well very, very navy. This striped maxi dress with a trench coat is exactly what we need on those pick-me-up days. It looks chic and gives off the ‘down to do business’ look.

Neha Dhupia
Neha Dhupia

She paired the look with white sneakers and a tan tote. What do you think?

You can get a similar look here: 

1
TAGS
celebrity fashion Celebrity Spotting celebrity style Neha Dhupia
COMMENTS
More Fashion
Stella McCartney ( Source: Farfetched)

Fashion

Why We're Loving This Season's Paper Bag-Waist Pant Trend
Jun . 29 . 2017
0
Ranbir Kapoor

Fashion

You'll Have To Take A Second Look At Ranbir Kapoor's Sneakers
Jun . 29 . 2017
7
Priyanka Chopra | Image: Instagram @Priyankadaily

Fashion

Priyanka Chopra's All-Black Ensemble Is The Epitome Of Sexy
Jun . 29 . 2017
3
Neha Dhupia

Fashion

Neha Dhupia Wears A Dhoti In The Coolest Way Possible
Jun . 28 . 2017
20
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Fashion

Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Our Red Hot Inspiration At Manish Malhotra's Bash
Jun . 28 . 2017
40
Katrina Kaif

Fashion

We're Loving How Easily Achievable Katrina Kaif's New Style Is
Jun . 28 . 2017
56
Athiya Shetty

Fashion

Athiya Shetty Flashes Her Toned Abs In This Chill AF Outfit
Jun . 28 . 2017
34

Fashion

Sonam Kapoor Channels Her Inner Rihanna
Jun . 28 . 2017
6
Alia Bhatt

Fashion

Alia Bhatt Puts An Interesting Spin On The Ethnic Look
Jun . 27 . 2017
22
Sridevi

Fashion

Sridevi's Airport Look Is For Sale
Jun . 27 . 2017
16
Kangana Ranaut

Fashion

Kangana Ranaut's Fitness Gear Will Inspire You To Get In Shape
Jun . 27 . 2017
20
Neha Dhupia

Fashion

Neha Dhupia's Ensemble Is The Best Of Both Worlds
Jun . 27 . 2017
21
VIEW MORE