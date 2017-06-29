Neha Dhupia Has The Perfect Pick-Me-Up Monsoon Outfit

It’s normal to feel down and out during the monsoon season. The gloomy weather, the constant rain and thunder, and of course, the hot choco and toasted sandwiches that go side by side. More often than none, you need a cute outfit to do the job and get you out of the slump.

Enter Neha Dhupia‘s navy monotone look:

Neha Dhupia

Easy, breezy, comfy and well very, very navy. This striped maxi dress with a trench coat is exactly what we need on those pick-me-up days. It looks chic and gives off the ‘down to do business’ look.

Neha Dhupia

She paired the look with white sneakers and a tan tote. What do you think?

You can get a similar look here: