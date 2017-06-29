OMG. Dhinchak Pooja Could Get Arrested!

“Selfie maine le li hai” – If you feel like murdering someone every time you hear these words, blame Dhinchak Pooja. She has become an overnight sensation (and the reason for everyone’s annoyance) with her out-of-tune songs, but it looks like things could get a little tricky for her now.
One person, who probably has borne the brunt of listening to her songs tagged the Delhi Police in a tweet asking them to take action against her for riding around the city without a helmet. He attached a picture too for reference, and guess what? The Delhi Police soon replied saying action will be taken!
Here, see for yourself.
@dtptraffic @DelhiPolice आपके संदर्भ में ये मोहतरमा बिना हेलमेट स्कूटर चला रही है और ख़ूब शोर करके गाने गा रही है । pic.twitter.com/osz56KsSpM
— Mohit singh (@mohit_news24) June 27, 2017
Thanks,kindly tweet with date,time and exact place so that necessary action can be taken.
— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) June 27, 2017
जहग सूरजमल विहार समय दिन के 3 बजके दस मिनेट दिन 24 जून 2017 धन्यवाद
— Mohit singh (@mohit_news24) June 27, 2017
Thanks,action will be taken.
— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) June 27, 2017
And if you want to watch the song (I don’t know why you would), but here you go.
#Facepalm.