OMG. Dhinchak Pooja Could Get Arrested!

Divya Rao Jun . 29 . 2017
Dhinchak Pooja

Selfie maine le li hai” – If you feel like murdering someone every time you hear these words, blame Dhinchak Pooja. She has become an overnight sensation (and the reason for everyone’s annoyance)  with her out-of-tune songs, but it looks like things could get a little tricky for her now.

One person, who probably has borne the brunt of listening to her songs tagged the Delhi Police in a tweet asking them to take action against her for riding around the city without a helmet. He attached a picture too for reference, and guess what? The Delhi Police soon replied saying action will be taken!

Here, see for yourself.

And if you want to watch the song (I don’t know why you would), but here you go.

#Facepalm.

3
TAGS
Dhinchak Pooja
COMMENTS
More Bollywood

Bollywood

"There Was A Lot More Of Me" - Sohail Khan On His Scenes Being Cut From Tubelight
Jun . 29 . 2017
0

Bollywood

Ram Gopal Verma Summoned To The Court For His Comments Against Lord Ganesha
Jun . 29 . 2017
0

Bollywood

Here's What Suhana Khan Finds Irritating About Shah Rukh Khan
Jun . 29 . 2017
14

Bollywood

Photos: Jhanvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter Were Spotted At A Movie Together
Jun . 29 . 2017
11

Bollywood

Here's Why Arshad Warsi Got Hospitalised
Jun . 29 . 2017
3
Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood

Here's What Happened When Kareena Kapoor & Katrina Kaif Came Face-To-Face At A Recent Party
Jun . 29 . 2017
23

Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan Slams Rumours Of A Disagreement With Amrita Singh Over Sara's Debut
Jun . 29 . 2017
2

Bollywood

So Cute! Esha Deol Flaunts Her Baby Bump At A Cupcake Shop
Jun . 28 . 2017
55
Adnan Sami

Bollywood

Guess Which Bollywood Singer Is Making His Bollywood Debut
Jun . 28 . 2017
10

Bollywood

This Bollywood Director Will Play Shah Rukh Khan's Father In His Upcoming Film
Jun . 28 . 2017
22
Minissha Lamba

Bollywood

Take A Wild Guess What Minissha Lamba Is Up To Now
Jun . 28 . 2017
35

Television

This Video Proves That Ankita Lokhande Is One Sexy Dancer
Jun . 28 . 2017
45
VIEW MORE