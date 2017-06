Bollywood’s newest kids on the block – Ishaan Khatter and Jhanvi Kapoor – are rumoured to be doing a film together. We don’t have all the details yet but we hear it’s a remake of Sairat. The two were spotted at a film screening held by Shashank Khaitan yesterday.

Here are photos.

Jhanvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter

