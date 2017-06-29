Saif Ali Khan Slams Rumours Of A Disagreement With Amrita Singh Over Sara’s Debut

Divya Rao Jun . 29 . 2017
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan

A lot has been said about Sara Ali Khan‘s debut. Right from the director she’ll work with to her parents’ reactions to her choices. It was first being said that Sara had to drop out of Karan Johar‘s project because her mum wanted her to work with Ekta, and hence her choice of Kedarnath.

On the other hand, it was rumoured that Amrita Singh was upset with Saif for his comments on Sara’s debut. She felt that by him saying he’s worried about it was completely irresponsible, and now, Saif has come out and slammed these rumours in a statement he released to the media.

It’s annoying to read totally fictitious media reports. Amrita and me are on the same page as far as Sara and her acting debut is concerned. We never had any such conversation. I am fully supportive of Sara’s acting ambitions and we discuss things in detail. I repeat, that I am looking forward to Sara’s debut with a mix of excitement, anxiety and nervousness like any other father would.

That sets it straight! It’s only natural for any parent to be worried about their child’s career.

0
TAGS
Amrita Singh Saif Ali Khan
COMMENTS
More Bollywood

Bollywood

Here's Why Arshad Warsi Got Hospitalised
Jun . 29 . 2017
2
Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood

Here's What Happened When Kareena Kapoor & Katrina Kaif Came Face-To-Face At A Recent Party
Jun . 29 . 2017
12

Bollywood

OMG. Dhinchak Pooja Could Get Arrested!
Jun . 29 . 2017
2

Bollywood

So Cute! Esha Deol Flaunts Her Baby Bump At A Cupcake Shop
Jun . 28 . 2017
50
Adnan Sami

Bollywood

Guess Which Bollywood Singer Is Making His Bollywood Debut
Jun . 28 . 2017
8

Bollywood

This Bollywood Director Will Play Shah Rukh Khan's Father In His Upcoming Film
Jun . 28 . 2017
19
Minissha Lamba

Bollywood

Take A Wild Guess What Minissha Lamba Is Up To Now
Jun . 28 . 2017
33

Television

This Video Proves That Ankita Lokhande Is One Sexy Dancer
Jun . 28 . 2017
36
Maanyata Dutt

Bollywood

Maanyata Dutt Is Rocking A Red Swimsuit While Chilling By The Pool
Jun . 28 . 2017
19

Bollywood

Video: This Short Film Starring Rasika Dugal Is The Most Touching Thing You'll See Today
Jun . 28 . 2017
6

Bollywood

Here's Why Kareena Kapoor Rejected Shah Rukh Khan's Next Film
Jun . 28 . 2017
41
Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani

Bollywood

Here's A Sweet Photo Of A Pregnant Esha Deol & Bharat Takhtani From Their Babymoon
Jun . 28 . 2017
19
VIEW MORE