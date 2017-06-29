Swara Bhasker’s See-Through Top Is #1 On Our Wish List

Swara Bhaskar

Swara Bhaskar looked so elegant last night at the Femina Women Awards 2017. Her nude and black crop top and maxi skater skirt ensemble from Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla is what really caught our eye. Celebrity stylist Chandini Whabi paired this number with gorgeous jewels from Aurelle by Leshna Shah.

Her beauty look kept to the nude tone of her get-up with well kohled eyes and center parted hair. This look totally deserves a high score. What do you guys think?

