Wait, What? Jennifer Winget’s Beyhadh Is Going To Have A Massive Plot Twist!

When he poses better than mommy❤…my work must definitely rub off on him #setlife #muttlife #beyhadhbreezer A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on Jun 7, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

Jennifer Winget and Kushal Tandon‘s Beyhadh has been grabbing eyeballs right from its pilot episode. The show is gripping and has a ton of plots and twists at every turn. Plus, we can’t get enough of Jen and Kushal’s chemistry. How good and intense do they look together?

According to a report in Telechakkar, the show is about to have a massive plot twist. Maya on the show has currently had a miscarriage and is having a hard time to accept the news. She tried to get Vandana arrested but Arjun tells them that his wife is mentally unstable and they shouldn’t take what she says seriously. Now, here’s where the plot twist comes in. Maya is supposedly going to die in the show!

Yup, you read the right. A source told Telechakkar,

In the upcoming episodes, the family will get the news of Maya’s death. Further, the show will take a time leap after which Maya will return in a new avatar to take revenge.

Wow, this is going to get intense. What are your thoughts?