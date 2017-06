Happiness. A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Jun 22, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently holidaying in New York with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. Naturally, her fans at NYC are super ecstatic to have her there. Recently, a bunch of admirers thronged the gorgeous actress for a selfie. And she obliged graciously.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her fans | Source: Instagram |

Pretty pretty! And we have to say that we’re digging that lip colour on her.