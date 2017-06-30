Athiya Shetty Shows Us How To Ace A Sporty Look In Sequins

Athiya Shetty

Can you imagine having sequins and sporty vibes in the same look? We couldn’t too, till the time we spotted Athiya Shetty slaying the combo in a sequins tracksuit. After Juicy Couture’s velvet tracksuit, will this be the next new trend?

While promoting her new film Mubarakan, Athiya is showing us how to style different unique looks. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel chooses this purple sequins tracksuit from BIAN to prove that you can have fun in a tracksuit too. She styles it with a white tank top underneath and a pair of white sneaker. We are totally loving the flashback to the 70’s fashion!

Want to try a similar look?