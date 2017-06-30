Athiya Shetty & Sussanne Khan Carry The Bag Of The Season

Balenciaga Bazar Tote

Bags come and go. But what makes a bag an IT bag? When the hottest celebrities carrying it, of course! Say hello to Balenciaga’s Spring 17 Bazar Tote. It’s a straight bag with a removable and adjustable cross-body strap featured in a bunch of colours. The stripes are quite bold and the candy-like colours range from red, white, and blue.

B-town A-listers are already on board and here’s how they styled their totes:

Sussanne Khan with a Balenciaga Bazar Tote bag

Sussanne Khan styled her red, black, white and blue tote with tracks and a black tee. Athiya Shetty styled her blue, black and white striped tote with Ivy Park tracks and converse.

Athiya Shetty with a Balenciaga Bazar Tote bag

Whose style do you like better?