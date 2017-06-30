Govinda’s Cameo In Jagga Jasoos Was Chopped – Here’s Why!

Sukriti Gumber Jun . 30 . 2017
Govinda
Govinda

Govinda was reportedly playing a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor – Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos. A still from the movie featuring him recently went viral on social media, confirming his special appearance in the film. However, we have a bad news for Govinda fans!

At the trailer launch of the film today, director Anurag Basu said that the actor’s part did not make it to the final cut. He said:

I did shoot with Govinda for about 20 days. It was for a special cameo. The picture that came out online was from the first schedule of the film when I had shot with him. But over the time the script changed and a lot of things changed. So his role didn’t go with the script. It was very kind of him that he said yes. Anyway, his was not any lead role. It was a small guest appearance. So everyone who thinks Govinda is in the film, let me tell you he is not there in the movie.

Oh no! We are sure that’s a disappointing new for Govinda’s fans!

0
TAGS
Govinda
COMMENTS
More Bollywood
Shreya Ghosal

Bollywood

Add These Beautiful Bollywood Mash-Ups To Your Monsoon Playlist NOW!
Jun . 29 . 2017
5

Bollywood

WATCH: The Trailer Of Jagga Jasoos Is Here To Make You Smile!
Jun . 29 . 2017
10
Athiya Shetty & Arjun Kapoor

Fashion

Athiya Shetty & Arjun Kapoor Sizzle On The Cover Of Vogue
Jun . 29 . 2017
11

Bollywood

Photos: Mawra Hocane Dazzles In A Saree At A Friend's Wedding
Jun . 29 . 2017
9
Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood

New Song Alert: Arjun Kapoor's Hawa Hawa Could Be Your Next Party Starter
Jun . 29 . 2017
4

Bollywood

"There Was A Lot More Of Me" - Sohail Khan On His Scenes Being Cut From Tubelight
Jun . 29 . 2017
8

Bollywood

Ram Gopal Verma Summoned To The Court For His Comments Against Lord Ganesha
Jun . 29 . 2017
1
Athiya Shetty

Beauty

You Need To Zoom In On Athiya Shetty's Stunning Eye Makeup
Jun . 29 . 2017
8

Bollywood

Watch: You'll Get Addicted To This Romantic Funny Song From Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Jun . 29 . 2017
6

Bollywood

Here's What Suhana Khan Finds Irritating About Shah Rukh Khan
Jun . 29 . 2017
33

Bollywood

Photos: Jhanvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter Were Spotted At A Movie Together
Jun . 29 . 2017
36

Bollywood

Here's Why Arshad Warsi Got Hospitalised
Jun . 29 . 2017
8
VIEW MORE