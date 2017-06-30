Govinda’s Cameo In Jagga Jasoos Was Chopped – Here’s Why!

Govinda

Govinda was reportedly playing a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor – Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos. A still from the movie featuring him recently went viral on social media, confirming his special appearance in the film. However, we have a bad news for Govinda fans!

At the trailer launch of the film today, director Anurag Basu said that the actor’s part did not make it to the final cut. He said:

I did shoot with Govinda for about 20 days. It was for a special cameo. The picture that came out online was from the first schedule of the film when I had shot with him. But over the time the script changed and a lot of things changed. So his role didn’t go with the script. It was very kind of him that he said yes. Anyway, his was not any lead role. It was a small guest appearance. So everyone who thinks Govinda is in the film, let me tell you he is not there in the movie.

Oh no! We are sure that’s a disappointing new for Govinda’s fans!