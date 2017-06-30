Guess Which Actor Aishwarya Rai Is All Set To Reunite With On Screen!

Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

After a long sabbatical from films, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her presence felt on screen yet again with interesting movies like Jazbaa, Sarbjit and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. And if reports are to go by, the actress has been roped in for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and KriArj Entertainment’s next production, Fanney Khan.

And guess who else has been reportedly signed for this project? Ash’s Taal and Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai co-star, Anil Kapoor. However, it seems they won’t be paired with each other in this one. But we are still excited to see them together on screen nonetheless! Apparently, Ash will be seen in a rather glamourous avatar in this one.