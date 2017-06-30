Here’s Why Bharti Singh Refused To Shoot Her Entry Scene For The Kapil Sharma Show

Sukriti Gumber Jun . 30 . 2017
Bharti Singh, Kapil Sharma

Bharti Singh recently left her close friend and work buddy Krushna Abhishek‘s show to join The Kapil Sharma Show. Bharti’s writer boyfriend, Harsh Limbachhiya also joined as a writer for Kapil Sharma‘s show along with her.

However, even before her entry episode, a conflict took place on the sets as Bharti refused to shoot her entry scene. She was allegedly not happy with the script, which was written by her boyfriend. According to a report in SpotboyE, she stormed into Kapil’s office and objected to her entry scene with Kapil. She had a heated argument with Kapil and the crew members, and refused to perform until the changes were made. Furthermore, Bharti even insisted that the shoot be cancelled.

We wonder if the team reached a mutual decision after this alleged fight!

