Here’s How To Get Sridevi’s Desi Glam Look

Sridevi‘s classic style and her ethereal beauty is something we all yearn for. So, we made it our life’s agenda to breakdown one of her recent beauty look that you can cop in minutes. With the right beauty products, you can achieve this desi glam look that is so amazing for any Indian occasion.
Maybelline New York Color Show Blush
After completing your base, forget contouring and go the good old way of lovely blushed cheeks like Sridevi.
Nykaa Cinna-Bon Lipstick Combo
Choose a lip shade that is close to pink yet dressy enough for a glam night out. You can dust some sheer powder on the lipstick to make it last longer and save it from bleeding.
Makeup Revolution Redemption Palette
Take a dark berry shade and slightly dust it on the sides of your eyes to accentuate them.
L’Oreal Paris Kajal Magique
Kohl is key for any desi look. Sridevi’s beauty look has loads of kohl both on the upper lids and lower lids of the eyes. We prefer using kohl on the upper lids rather than a liner as it gives more undone look.
Ardell Natural Strip Lashes – 107 Black
To complete the eye makeup, make sure you use a natural looking faux lashes over your existing lashes. A coat of mascara will also help you get Sridevi’s gorgeous eyes.
That’s how simple it is to get Sridevi’s look. Hope you try it for your next big function and be an absolute head turner! If you want us to decode your favourite celeb’s beauty look, comment below!