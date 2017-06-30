Here’s How To Get Sridevi’s Desi Glam Look

Hrishitaa Sharma Jun . 30 . 2017
Sridevi for Beauty Equation
Sridevi for Beauty Equation

Sridevi‘s classic style and her ethereal beauty is something we all yearn for. So, we made it our life’s agenda to breakdown one of her recent beauty look that you can cop in minutes. With the right beauty products, you can achieve this desi glam look that is so amazing for any Indian occasion.

Maybelline New York Color Show Blush

After completing your base, forget contouring and go the good old way of lovely blushed cheeks like Sridevi.

Maybelline New York Color Show Blush
Maybelline New York Color Show Blush

Nykaa Cinna-Bon Lipstick Combo

Choose a lip shade that is close to pink yet dressy enough for a glam night out. You can dust some sheer powder on the lipstick to make it last longer and save it from bleeding.

Nykaa Cinna-Bon Lipstick Combo
Nykaa Cinna-Bon Lipstick Combo

Makeup Revolution Redemption Palette

Take a dark berry shade and slightly dust it on the sides of your eyes to accentuate them.

Makeup Revolution Redemption Palette
Makeup Revolution Redemption Palette

L’Oreal Paris Kajal Magique

Kohl is key for any desi look. Sridevi’s beauty look has loads of kohl both on the upper lids and lower lids of the eyes. We prefer using kohl on the upper lids rather than a liner as it gives more undone look.

L'Oreal Paris Kajal Magique
L’Oreal Paris Kajal Magique

Ardell Natural Strip Lashes – 107 Black

To complete the eye makeup, make sure you use a natural looking faux lashes over your existing lashes. A coat of mascara will also help you get Sridevi’s gorgeous eyes.

Ardell Natural Strip Lashes - 107 Black
Ardell Natural Strip Lashes – 107 Black

That’s how simple it is to get Sridevi’s look. Hope you try it for your next big function and be an absolute head turner! If you want us to decode your favourite celeb’s beauty look, comment below!

0
TAGS
beauty look celebrity beauty celebrity fashion celebrity style makeup Sridevi
COMMENTS
More Beauty
Natasha Patel using Estee Lauder's Bronze Goddess Powder Bronzer

Beauty

Extend Your Summer Tan Into The Monsoon
Jun . 29 . 2017
4
Athiya Shetty

Beauty

You Need To Zoom In On Athiya Shetty's Stunning Eye Makeup
Jun . 29 . 2017
15
Source: Shutterstock

Beauty

5 Gold Face Masks That Will Make You Feel Like A Queen
Jun . 28 . 2017
12
(Source: Shutterstock | By Kaspars Grinvalds)

Beauty

6 Beauty Apps You Need To Download Now
Jun . 27 . 2017
8
Source: Shutterstock

Beauty

5 Millennial Pink Beauty Products For Every Makeup Addict
Jun . 24 . 2017
12

Beauty

A Look Back At Deepika Padukone's Evolving Beauty Looks
Jun . 24 . 2017
26
Celebrity Copy Cat by Natasha Moor

Beauty

Celebrity Copycat: How To Get Deepika Padukone's Burgundy Bombshell Look
Jun . 23 . 2017
14
Editor's Pick: 5 Liquid Lipsticks To Amp Up Your Pout

Beauty

Editor's Pick: 5 Liquid Lipsticks To Amp Up Your Pout
Jun . 23 . 2017
7
Beauty Releases in July

Beauty

Beauty Products To Look Forward To In July
Jun . 23 . 2017
6
Kim Kardashian (Source: ImageCollect)

Beauty

Kim Kardashian Proves She's The Kontour Kween
Jun . 23 . 2017
4
Natasha Patel

Beauty

Beauty Test: Beauty Blogger Natasha Patel Chooses The Best Felt Liquid Eyeliner
Jun . 22 . 2017
15
(Source: Instagram | @castillo_13)

Beauty

Trendy Hairstyles You Can Wear For Your Next Yoga Class
Jun . 21 . 2017
0
VIEW MORE