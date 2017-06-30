Here’s How To Get Sridevi’s Desi Glam Look

Sridevi for Beauty Equation

Sridevi‘s classic style and her ethereal beauty is something we all yearn for. So, we made it our life’s agenda to breakdown one of her recent beauty look that you can cop in minutes. With the right beauty products, you can achieve this desi glam look that is so amazing for any Indian occasion.

Maybelline New York Color Show Blush

After completing your base, forget contouring and go the good old way of lovely blushed cheeks like Sridevi.

Maybelline New York Color Show Blush

Nykaa Cinna-Bon Lipstick Combo

Choose a lip shade that is close to pink yet dressy enough for a glam night out. You can dust some sheer powder on the lipstick to make it last longer and save it from bleeding.

Nykaa Cinna-Bon Lipstick Combo

Makeup Revolution Redemption Palette

Take a dark berry shade and slightly dust it on the sides of your eyes to accentuate them.

Makeup Revolution Redemption Palette

L’Oreal Paris Kajal Magique

Kohl is key for any desi look. Sridevi’s beauty look has loads of kohl both on the upper lids and lower lids of the eyes. We prefer using kohl on the upper lids rather than a liner as it gives more undone look.

L’Oreal Paris Kajal Magique

Ardell Natural Strip Lashes – 107 Black

To complete the eye makeup, make sure you use a natural looking faux lashes over your existing lashes. A coat of mascara will also help you get Sridevi’s gorgeous eyes.

Ardell Natural Strip Lashes – 107 Black

That’s how simple it is to get Sridevi’s look. Hope you try it for your next big function and be an absolute head turner! If you want us to decode your favourite celeb’s beauty look, comment below!