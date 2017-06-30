How To Do Your Makeup In 5 Minutes Flat

Source: Shutterstock

Although we would love to spend hours perfecting our looks, reality always has other plans! Whether it’s an early morning meeting or a date after work, chances are that you only have a few minutes to do your makeup. Luckily, the beauty industry has a few foolproof products that take no time at all to put on. Check out some of our favourites below.

1. Estée Lauder Double Wear Nude Cushion Stick Radiant Makeup

This handy product combines the coverage of a liquid foundation with the ease of a stick product. It even comes with a soft sponge applicator to ensure seamless application. All you need to do is dot it on and buff the product in circular motions. Your glowing, hydrated complexion will thank you.

2. NYX Tinted Brow Mascara

Sparing a few seconds to do your brows can make a world of a difference to your look. NYX’s tinted mascara tames, defines and colours your brows, in one fell swoop.

3. Clinique Chubby Stick Shadow Tint For Eyes

Never attempt a cat eye when you are pressed for time. Instead, use a creamy shadow stick like this one to dress up your peepers. Don’t stress about being precise because the more the colour smudges, the sexier it looks.

4. Benefit Roller Lash Curling Mascara

Ain’t nobody got time for eyelash curlers or falsies. To give your lashes an instant boost, use this curl-enhancing mascara.

5. Bobbi Brown Sheer Lip Color

Finish up your look with a swipe of this shiny lipstick. The sheer formula is practically mistake-proof and will deliver a pretty wash of colour to your pout.

