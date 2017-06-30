How To Do Your Makeup In 5 Minutes Flat

Jyotika Udeshi Jun . 30 . 2017
Source: Shutterstock
Source: Shutterstock

Although we would love to spend hours perfecting our looks, reality always has other plans! Whether it’s an early morning meeting or a date after work, chances are that you only have a few minutes to do your makeup. Luckily, the beauty industry has a few foolproof products that take no time at all to put on. Check out some of our favourites below.

1. Estée Lauder Double Wear Nude Cushion Stick Radiant Makeup

This handy product combines the coverage of a liquid foundation with the ease of a stick product. It even comes with a soft sponge applicator to ensure seamless application. All you need to do is dot it on and buff the product in circular motions. Your glowing, hydrated complexion will thank you.

Source: Estée Lauder
Source: Estée Lauder

2. NYX Tinted Brow Mascara

Sparing a few seconds to do your brows can make a world of a difference to your look. NYX’s tinted mascara tames, defines and colours your brows, in one fell swoop.

Source: NYX Cosmetics
Source: NYX Cosmetics

3. Clinique Chubby Stick Shadow Tint For Eyes

Never attempt a cat eye when you are pressed for time. Instead, use a creamy shadow stick like this one to dress up your peepers. Don’t stress about being precise because the more the colour smudges, the sexier it looks.

Source: Clinique
Source: Clinique

4. Benefit Roller Lash Curling Mascara

Ain’t nobody got time for eyelash curlers or falsies. To give your lashes an instant boost, use this curl-enhancing mascara.

Source: Benefit Cosmetics
Source: Benefit Cosmetics

5. Bobbi Brown Sheer Lip Color

Finish up your look with a swipe of this shiny lipstick. The sheer formula is practically mistake-proof and will deliver a pretty wash of colour to your pout.

Source: Bobbi Brown
Source: Bobbi Brown

Have we missed out on any of your picks? Comment and let us know.

7
TAGS
5 minute makeup beauty list benefit cosmetics Bobbi Brown Clinique Estee Lauder NYX Cosmetics
COMMENTS
More Beauty
Source: Shutterstock

Beauty

This Holographic Eye Liner Isn't What You Expect
Jun . 30 . 2017
0
Natasha Patel using Estee Lauder's Bronze Goddess Powder Bronzer

Beauty

Extend Your Summer Tan Into The Monsoon
Jun . 29 . 2017
6
Athiya Shetty

Beauty

You Need To Zoom In On Athiya Shetty's Stunning Eye Makeup
Jun . 29 . 2017
17
Source: Shutterstock

Beauty

5 Gold Face Masks That Will Make You Feel Like A Queen
Jun . 28 . 2017
12
(Source: Shutterstock | By Kaspars Grinvalds)

Beauty

6 Beauty Apps You Need To Download Now
Jun . 27 . 2017
8
Source: Shutterstock

Beauty

5 Millennial Pink Beauty Products For Every Makeup Addict
Jun . 24 . 2017
12

Beauty

A Look Back At Deepika Padukone's Evolving Beauty Looks
Jun . 24 . 2017
28
Celebrity Copy Cat by Natasha Moor

Beauty

Celebrity Copycat: How To Get Deepika Padukone's Burgundy Bombshell Look
Jun . 23 . 2017
14
Editor's Pick: 5 Liquid Lipsticks To Amp Up Your Pout

Beauty

Editor's Pick: 5 Liquid Lipsticks To Amp Up Your Pout
Jun . 23 . 2017
7
Beauty Releases in July

Beauty

Beauty Products To Look Forward To In July
Jun . 23 . 2017
6
Kim Kardashian (Source: ImageCollect)

Beauty

Kim Kardashian Proves She's The Kontour Kween
Jun . 23 . 2017
4
Natasha Patel

Beauty

Beauty Test: Beauty Blogger Natasha Patel Chooses The Best Felt Liquid Eyeliner
Jun . 22 . 2017
15
VIEW MORE