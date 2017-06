Just Some Photos Of Malaika Arora Khan Looking Bomb AF Outside The Gym

Here's Everything You Need To Know About Saif Ali Khan's Next Film Kaalakaandi

Rumour Has It: Sara Ali Khan Opted Out Of Karan Johar's Film Because Of Her Mum Amrita Singh

Salman Khan Has The Best Reply To People Shunning Tubelight

7 Times Sridevi In Sabyasachi's Creations Will Leave You Wanting For More

Photos: Jhanvi Kapoor Was Spotted Looking Super Stylish At The Airport

Here Are Five Photos Of Mira Rajput Looking Gorgeous At The Airport Today

Here Are Some Unseen Photos Of Ranveer-Deepika From His Best Friend's Wedding

LOL. Neetu Kapoor Posted A Hilarious Photo Of Herself And Here's How Her Daughter Reacted