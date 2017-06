Shibani Dandekar

Shibani Dandekar was spotted at the BMW event looking excessively HOT and we just couldn’t handle it. She was dressed in a cut-out dress in a deep blue hue that accentuated her toned body at all the right places. With her tresses left open in soft curls, she opted for a bold red lip colour to contrast her outfit.

She accessorised this look with just a ring. We’re totally digging her simple and minimalistic ensemble here.

