The Internet Is Cracking Some Really Funny Jokes On The GST Before It Rolls Out!

Shreemi Verma Jun . 30 . 2017

Twitter is abuzz with discussions around the GST. While some are against it, some are with it, but most are confused. Because anything with numbers goes right above my head too, I’ve decided to just collate the best jokes and laugh than fret on half-baked information. I think you should do the same! Here are some of the funniest tweets –

What are your thoughts on GST? If you have some important information tell us in the comments below!

0
TAGS
GST
COMMENTS
More Lifestyle
The Little Mermaid

Lifestyle

The Original 'Little Mermaid' Was A Very Tragic Story
Jun . 29 . 2017
0

Lifestyle

WATCH: This Video Against Child Labour Will Leave You Teary Eyed!
Jun . 28 . 2017
6

Lifestyle

The Mother Of All Parties, With Moet et Chandon!
Jun . 25 . 2017
3

Lifestyle

On Father's Day, Here's A List Of 10 Song You Can Totally Sing For Your Dad Today!
Jun . 18 . 2017
0
Indian Web Series Actors

Lifestyle

10 Indian Web Series Actors We Cannot Get Enough Of
Jun . 15 . 2017
7
Kabir Samlal

Lifestyle

This Young Entrepeneur Started His Own Company Before Turning 18
Jun . 15 . 2017
6
The Ska Vengers | Photo Credit: Zacharie Rabehi

Lifestyle

The Ska Vengers And Their Super-Massive European Summer
Jun . 14 . 2017
6
Kareena Kapoor

Lifestyle

12 Women Reveal Their First Date Horror Stories
Jun . 13 . 2017
5
Aditi Mittal

Lifestyle

Netflix India Is Shutting Down Haters Of Aditi Mittal In The Best Way Ever
Jun . 12 . 2017
14
MAALA | Source: Sony Music Entertainment

Lifestyle

EXCLUSIVE: "I've got some songs that I've never played live before, so I thought I'd try them while I'm here!" - MAALA
Jun . 7 . 2017
5
Akasa Singh | Image Source: Sony Music India

Lifestyle

Akasa Singh Mashes The Two Biggest Songs Of The Year
Jun . 5 . 2017
12
The Berklee Indian Ensemble

Lifestyle

We're Hooked To The Latest Release By The Berklee Indian Ensemble
Jun . 2 . 2017
18
VIEW MORE