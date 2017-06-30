The Internet Is Cracking Some Really Funny Jokes On The GST Before It Rolls Out!

Twitter is abuzz with discussions around the GST. While some are against it, some are with it, but most are confused. Because anything with numbers goes right above my head too, I’ve decided to just collate the best jokes and laugh than fret on half-baked information. I think you should do the same! Here are some of the funniest tweets –

Right now:

If on one end @deepikapadukone offered to marry me.

On the other: my CA offered to properly explain GST to me. I’d marry my CA. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) June 29, 2017

The amount of money they will make now I’m sure GST stands for – (G)ee i wish i had (S)tudied harder and become a chartered accountan(T) — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) June 15, 2017

Has anyone opened the betting pool on what full form Modiji is going to use for GST on July 1st? — Rohan (@mojorojo) June 25, 2017

When someone says tu to topper ta, GST ka matlab bata chal pic.twitter.com/1rt7NcC3Bm — THAT RANDOM Guy (@Soundhumor) June 29, 2017

He – Sab ladkiya GST hai ! She – Kyu ? He – Samajh hi nahi aati ! 😉 — Comical लोचा ® 👿 (@Comical_Locha) June 29, 2017

In central hall, during midnight, excitement and anxiety all around ! Jaitely has packaged tax reforms as sex reforms. #gstrollout — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) June 30, 2017

Please do not send any *GST related jokes,* mobile battery automatically goes down by 28%.😂😂😂😎 #gstrollout #livelovelaugh — Dee Dee (@theDeepakDewan) June 28, 2017

Ready & waiting for bride to come in few days.First few months will be difficult and of adjustment.Then we will live happily ever after #GST — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 28, 2017

Tip: Writing 'I can explain everything about GST to you' in your Tinder bio may get you more matches. — Avinash Iyer (@IyerAvin) June 17, 2017

