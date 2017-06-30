This Actress Lives In Ranveer Singh’s Building

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is loved by one and all, including the children in the building he’s currently put up at. The actor, who has shifted to Goregaon to be closer to the sets of Padmavati is extremely warm towards the kids there. According to Rajeev Masand‘s column in Open Magazine, he reportedly encourages the kids in the building to tuck chits under his door every evening to inform him what time they’ll be playing cricket the next day so that he can join them for a game.

He’s also polite and friendly in the elevator. Another celebrity who lives in the same building is Yami Gautam and according to the article, she’s quite reserved and aloof as opposed to the vibrant Ranveer.