5 Ways To Wear Your Paper Bag Culottes

Rashmi Bhosale Jul . 1 . 2017
Get ready ladies! These pants are about to change your life. We are not kidding. Culottes might look like a shrunken version of trousers on a hanger, but once you try them on you’ll understand what we are talking about. Because of their cut, they work for almost all kinds of body type and have tailored look. Also, the length is a blessing during the rainy season, won’t you agree? To show you why these should be on your wish list, we have styled a pair of paper bag waist culottes in five different ways:

Look 1

For a Sunday brunch or for a lunch date, style the pair of culottes with a cute off-shoulder top. Accessorise the look with shoulder-grazing tassel earrings and wedges or platform heels.

Off-shoulder top, Culottes, Wedges and Earrings: The Label Life

Look 2:

Go for a comfy-chic look by pairing the culottes with a crop top. Layering with a fashionable jacket gives it the trendy twist. Wear a tie-up choker necklace and brogues to complete the look.

Crop Top: Forever 21 | Culottes, Rings, Necklace and Brogues: The Label Life

Look 3:

You can also go towards an edgy look to get the rock-n-roll vibes. All you need is the right graphic print crop top to coordinate with your culottes. Add on statement earrings, multiple rings and go for brogues or sneakers. Don’t forget to amp up your eye game with kohl.

Culottes, Earrings, Ring and Brogues: The Label Life

Look 4:

Casual Fridays at work but have a team meeting to attend? Culottes might help you work out the right balance. Go for the ever trending pinstripe blouse with a pussycat bow, and style the ensemble with hoop earrings, wedges and metallic watch. Tie-up your hair in a messy bun to get the ready-for-the-meeting look.

Blouse, Culottes and Wedges: The Label Life

Look 5:

You might think these pants won’t work for a more formal occasion. But you will be surprised when teamed with a tailored blazer, culottes can look really smart. Wear a high-neck top underneath this combo, add on brogues to the get-up and keep your hair tie-up in a bun for a more serious touch.

Blazer: H&M | Blouse, Culottes and Earrings: The Label Life

Which look from the above was your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

Shop for these above looks here:

Photo Credits: Rishabh Maliwar 

Styled By: Nelly Wadia

Assisted By: Yeansha Lodha

Hair & Makeup: Viraj Soni

