Amitabh Bachchan Went Full Baghban On This Dude Who Was Complaining About His Parents On Twitter

Shreemi Verma Jul . 1 . 2017
Amitabh Bachchan

We use Twitter for many things, to promote our work, to take polls, to crack jokes and to rant. If you go through my Twitter timeline, apart from random shit, you will find many tweets where I’m cribbing about rickshaw-walas and Juhu Circle, because in my admittedly blessed life, these two things cause me most pain.

Web-designer Kush used the platform to rant about this parents, but I don’t think he imagined where it would lead him.

It started with this harmless tweet –

But then Amitabh Bachchan decided to give him a piece of his mind…

The Shehenshah went full Baghban on this poor dude. Though Kush did respond in the best way he could –

Guess Mr. Bachchan took it seriously because rishtey mein woh hum sab ke baap lagte hain?

