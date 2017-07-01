Amitabh Bachchan Went Full Baghban On This Dude Who Was Complaining About His Parents On Twitter

Amitabh Bachchan

We use Twitter for many things, to promote our work, to take polls, to crack jokes and to rant. If you go through my Twitter timeline, apart from random shit, you will find many tweets where I’m cribbing about rickshaw-walas and Juhu Circle, because in my admittedly blessed life, these two things cause me most pain.

Web-designer Kush used the platform to rant about this parents, but I don’t think he imagined where it would lead him.

It started with this harmless tweet –

I am upset with my parents for making me exist. You just decided to make a person? Who’s gonna pay my bills? Me? I didn’t ask for this. — Kush (@KeeperOfTheDay) June 19, 2017

But then Amitabh Bachchan decided to give him a piece of his mind…

even your parents were made by your grand parents .. did they crib about their bills …??? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 29, 2017

The Shehenshah went full Baghban on this poor dude. Though Kush did respond in the best way he could –

With all due respect sir, it was supposed to be sarcasm. We all do respect and honor our parents and they are second to none. https://t.co/QWpx8RBQv7 — Kush (@KeeperOfTheDay) July 1, 2017

Guess Mr. Bachchan took it seriously because rishtey mein woh hum sab ke baap lagte hain?