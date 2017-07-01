Katrina Kaif Has A Message For Everyone Analyzing Her Relationship With Ranbir Kapoor

Sukriti Gumber Jul . 1 . 2017
Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif‘s break up in 2016 was a sad affair. They look damn cute together, and who wouldn’t like to see them together, right?! And together we shall see them on July 14, with the release of their film Jagga Jasoos. Currently, the two are busy promoting the film together and giving interviews. During one such conversation, Kat spoke about her relationship with Ranbir, which has always been a topic of scrutiny. She told DNA:

Our personal equation is between us, people can analyse it as much as they want to. But they are never going to get it because I have always been a private person. What you get to see when we come in front of the media is the equation which we’ve had in our work space from the beginning. We pull each other’s leg, it is all fun and masti. This is not negative, it’s not bitter, we are not pulling each other down. This is our way of having fun. If I say in an interview, how obnoxious he is, and who would want to work with him, it’s a joke. Ranbir and I have always had this tu-tu main-main relationship at work — it keeps up the energy, the fun.

Aww! Just some friendly leg pulling, you guys!

