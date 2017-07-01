Katrina Kaif Posted The Cutest Photo With Ranbir Kapoor On Instagram

Sukriti Gumber Jul . 1 . 2017
Katrina Kaif
Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor have been out and about promoting their upcoming film Jagga Jasoos. The duo broke up during the filming of the movie and found themselves in the middle of a lot of reportage regarding their current equation. However, from the looks of it, they’re being thorough professionals and have managed to market their movie rather well so far.

Kat’s Instagram game has been strong since she joined and her latest photo with Ranbir is too cute.

Gotta check out the caption:

#JaggaAndJughead . In poignant conversation …. genius is sure to follow . 😄☺

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

You like?

Katrina Kaif Ranbir Kapoor
