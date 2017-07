Katrina Kaif

We spotted Katrina Kaif who was all set to take off with co-star Ranbir Kapoor last night. Dressed in casuals, Katrina made a statement with an unusual style pairing. Paring a yellow pleated (below-the-knee) skirt with a white tee and is basic. But pairing it with a long denim shirt and sneakers is not!

Although we’re sure only Katrina could pull this look off with the height and tiny frame, we’re still wishing we could wear this right now!

Don’t you?