Parineeti Chopra’s Heels Are Clear Genius For The Rainy Season

We love how Parineeti Chopra‘s style is always comfort-chic. She does basics in such a way that we all can easily take OOTD inspo from her fashion choices.

Recently for an event, she wears an outfit that is not only fashionable but also suitable for the current weather. Looks like celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra drew inspiration from the rainy season while putting this look together. She styles the gorgeous printed dress from H&M with a denim jacket from Madison On Pedder. She accessorises the look with minimal rings, but the add-on that we love are the heels from Aldo. They have the clear PVC straps in front and clear block heels with blue hints. We think they not only depict the monsoons but might also work for the weather. Don’t you agree?

