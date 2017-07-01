PHOTOS: Shweta Tiwari’s Baby Boy Reyansh Is Aww-dorable!

It can be challenging for new mothers to find time to exercise, but if you carry your baby around with you most of the day or go for a brisk walk with your baby in the carrier you will enjoy the dual benefits of walking and "weightlifting". A long walk in the @anmol_baby_carriers is also an excellent way to help a tired but over-stimulated child fall asleep.

