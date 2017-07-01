Photos: Why Is Sara Ali Khan Hiding Her Face From The Cameras? We Have Some Theories

Sarah Ali Khan
Sarah Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan was spotted outside a salon with Rhea Chakraborty and the soon to be launched star-kid was hiding her face with a blue dupatta.

Why would she do that? Here are some theories –

a) Threading gone wrong –

The parlour lady ruined her eyebrows and now Sara can’t show her face.

b) The wax left a mark –

The poor thing wanted to avoid threading so she chose to wax her upper-lip instead. The hot wax left a mark. Sara can’t show her face.

c) The parlour lady made her cry –

I literally suffer from low self-esteem the moment I sit on the chair. The woman tending to me points out my zits, my dry skin, my oily nose, my bad hair, my pointed chin, everything. Maybe Sara was tired of listening about her shortcomings and just started to cry. Hence she can’t how her sobbing face.

d) It’s some ‘look’ for her Bollywood debut –

Her face is under embargo because she has a certain ‘look’ for her rumoured Bollywood debut Kedarnath. So she can’t show her face.

e) Finally, here’s the most plausible reason – she’s sick of the paps –

Sara wasn’t in the mood to be clicked, so she covered her face because she can.

She was still clicked though –

Photos: Viral Bhayani

Sara Ali Khan
