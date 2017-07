Here Are Some Unseen Photos Of Ranveer-Deepika From His Best Friend's Wedding

These Photos Prove That Misha Is Starting To Look Exactly Like Shahid Kapoor

Sarah Jane Dias Is Chilling With Her Girls In Thailand And The Photos Are Stunning!

Kangana Ranaut's Fitness Gear Will Inspire You To Get In Shape

Celina Jaitly Shows Off Her Baby Bump In This Beautiful Beach Photo

Is Brad Pitt Dating This Gorgeous Hollywood Actress?

All The Inside Photos From Salman Khan's Grand Eid Party

This Fan-Made Photo Of Saif, Kareena & Taimur Is Awwdorable!

PHOTOS: Navya Naveli Nanda Was Spotted At A Movie & She Couldn't Stop Smiling