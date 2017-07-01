The Latest Promo Of The Kapil Sharma Show Takes A Dig At His Infamous Fight With Sunil Grover

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover‘s fallout was the talk of the town, as you all know by now. The latter walked out of his show for good, and it seems like he has no plans to look back. However, of the three people who left Kapil’s show midway – Sunil, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar – the latter has made a comeback. The show is also going through a makeover of sorts as Bharti Singh has also joined the cast. Looks like happy days are here again for The Kapil Sharma Show!

The latest promo of the show has Chandan and Kapil talking about their trip to Australia – from where the Sunil-Kapil feud started. All in good humour though!

