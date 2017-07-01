The Perfect Eyeshadow Shade For Your Zodiac Sign

Do you find yourself gravitating towards a classic red? Or are you fond of dark, vampy hues? We all have preferences when it comes to colours, but the reason behind this bias might just lie in the stars i.e. your zodiac sign. Read on to see which shade of eyeshadow is perfect for you!

1. Capricorn

Practical Capricorns will appreciate the subtle powers of a matte, brown hue.

Smashbox Photo Op Eye Shadow Singles In ‘Hazelnut’ | Source: Smashbox Cosmetics

2. Aquarius

Unconventional and bohemian are two words that are often used when talking about an Aquarian. A wash of turquoise on the lids is right up their alley.

Make Up For Ever Aqua Cream In ’21 Turquoise’ | Source: Make Up For Ever

3. Pisces

Pisces ladies can flaunt the most unexpected shade… and make it look amazing! Coral-toned shadows work well with their creative side.

MAC Eye Shadow In ‘Suspiciously Sweet’ | Source: MAC Cosmetics

4. Aries

Fearless and adventurous, Aries girls will look incredible with a shock of silver on their lids.

Stila Magnificent Metals Foil Finish Eye Shadow In ‘Comex Platinum’ | Source: Stila

5. Taurus

Staying on trend is important for a Taurus woman, thus a pink eyeshadow is what they should choose.

NYX Prismatic Shadows In ‘Dollface’ | Source: NYX Cosmetics

6. Gemini

A vibrant, purple shade goes in sync with a Gemini’s interesting personality.

Colorbar Emphaseyes Eye Shadow In ‘Esteem’ | Source: Colorbar

7. Cancer

Cancer women are all about timeless shades. A beautiful, rose gold shadow will appeal to their sensitive side.

NARS Dual-Intensity Eyeshadow In ‘Rigel’ | Source: NARS

8. Leo

Fiery and dramatic, Leos love to be in the spotlight. Flaunting a red shadow will ensure that all eyes are on them.

Chanel Ombre Première In ’36 Désert Rouge’ | Source: Chanel

9. Virgo

Earthy hues are a weak spot for Virgos. Emeralds and forest green shadows are the ones for them.

Lancôme Color Design In ‘The Fab Life’ | Source: Lancôme

10. Libra

Libra ladies are the most sophisticated of the lot. A soft gold shadow is exactly what they need.

Sisley Phyto-Ombre Glow In ‘3 Gold’ | Source: Sisley Paris

11. Scorpio

Bold and passionate, Scorpios can’t resist the allure of a smoky eye. No other shade will suit them as well as a classic black hue.

Urban Decay Eyeshadow In ‘Smokeout’ | Source: Urban Decay

12. Sagittarius

Shimmery blue shadows are perfect for the philosophical Sagittarius.

Diorshow Mono In ‘296 Show’ | Source: Dior

Although it’s fun playing around with different colours, it’s comforting to know that these shadows will always work for us.