The Perfect Eyeshadow Shade For Your Zodiac Sign

Do you find yourself gravitating towards a classic red? Or are you fond of dark, vampy hues? We all have preferences when it comes to colours, but the reason behind this bias might just lie in the stars i.e. your zodiac sign. Read on to see which shade of eyeshadow is perfect for you!
1. Capricorn
Practical Capricorns will appreciate the subtle powers of a matte, brown hue.
2. Aquarius
Unconventional and bohemian are two words that are often used when talking about an Aquarian. A wash of turquoise on the lids is right up their alley.
3. Pisces
Pisces ladies can flaunt the most unexpected shade… and make it look amazing! Coral-toned shadows work well with their creative side.
4. Aries
Fearless and adventurous, Aries girls will look incredible with a shock of silver on their lids.
5. Taurus
Staying on trend is important for a Taurus woman, thus a pink eyeshadow is what they should choose.
6. Gemini
A vibrant, purple shade goes in sync with a Gemini’s interesting personality.
7. Cancer
Cancer women are all about timeless shades. A beautiful, rose gold shadow will appeal to their sensitive side.
8. Leo
Fiery and dramatic, Leos love to be in the spotlight. Flaunting a red shadow will ensure that all eyes are on them.
9. Virgo
Earthy hues are a weak spot for Virgos. Emeralds and forest green shadows are the ones for them.
10. Libra
Libra ladies are the most sophisticated of the lot. A soft gold shadow is exactly what they need.
11. Scorpio
Bold and passionate, Scorpios can’t resist the allure of a smoky eye. No other shade will suit them as well as a classic black hue.
12. Sagittarius
Shimmery blue shadows are perfect for the philosophical Sagittarius.
Although it’s fun playing around with different colours, it’s comforting to know that these shadows will always work for us.