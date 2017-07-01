WATCH: Priyanka Chopra Defends Kareena Kapoor In This Throwback Video

Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor

Cat fights are definitely a passè! The current lot of Bollywood ladies have proved that they are a myth by getting along so well with each other. The gossip mills have churned one too many stories of leading ladies being arch rivals – but we see a lot of girl love around us!

Back in 2004, when Aitraaz released, there were several theories about Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra being at loggerheads. It’s been more than a decade since the film’s release, but we thought it’s never too late to clear the air, right?! PeeCee talked about Bebo being cordial and sweet to her all time, and also said that she was a fairly misunderstood person.

Watch the full video or skip to 4:14 to see Priyanka talking about Kareena: