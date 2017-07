Sridevi

Sridevi’s sari game is unbeatable! From Sabyasachi Mukherjee to Manish Malhotra, every designer’s sari looks magical on this Indian beauty. This time around, celebrity stylist Ami Patel picked out an ethereal, sky blue sari by Manish Malhotra and paired it with some stunning jewellery from Sunita Shekhawat.

The look is so exquisite yet understated. We’re absolutely a fan of this sari and you, Sridevi!

@sridevi.kapoor regal in @manishmalhotra05 and @sunita_shekhawat_jaipur #mom #promotions #delhi A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on Jun 30, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

