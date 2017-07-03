10 Gorgeous Divas That Made A Stunning Statement At SIIMA 2017

The two days of SIIMA 2017 were packed with glamorous ladies walking the red carpet. From beautiful desi looks to gorgeous contemporary outfits, we got to experience it all. It was a tough task to select our favourites as these beauties were impeccibly dressed. Even their beauty looks were mesmerizing.

Check out these fashionable moments that still lingered on our minds after the weekend event:

1. Katrina Kaif looks fabulous in Tony Ward gown.

Katrina Kaif

2. Shriya Saran shines in a stunning Esha Sethi Thirani ensemble.

Shriya Saran

3. Laxmi Manchu makes a classic statement in Jade by Monica and Karishma.

Laxmi Manchu

4. Pranitha Subhash goes for a princess moment in KM by Kanika Manchanda.

Pranitha Subhash

5. Pragya Jaiswal stuns in a beautiful lehenga from Raw Mango.

Pragya Jaiswal

6. Regina Cassandra looks like a goodess in this Shantanu & Nikhil ensemble.

Regina Cassandra

7. Rakul Singh wears a serene Marchesa gown.

Rakul Singh

8. Pooja Hegde goes for a glamourous Rami Kadi gown.

Pooja Hegde

9. Ritika Singh looks pretty in outfit by Vaishali Couture.

Ritika Singh

10. Seerat Kapoor goes for a glorious black ensemble by Siddartha Tytler.

Seerat Kapoor

Let us know who according to you was the best dressed in the comments below.