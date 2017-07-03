This Actor Revealed He Has Sex ‘Four Five Times A Day’

Shreemi Verma Jul . 3 . 2017

Lord Of The Rings and War Of The Planet Of The Apes star Andy Serkis spoke about his appetite for sex in an interview to The Guardian.

The actor who played Gollum in LOTR is a father of three kids and has been with his wife Lorraine since 1990, spoke at length about not showering every day (which is his most unappealing habit according to him) and how he despises Donald Trump and Theresa May. The interviewer then asked him how often does he have sex to which he replied “four, five times a day”.

Interesting!

