EXCLUSIVE: Aww! Ranbir Kapoor Has Clicked Some Of Katrina Kaif’s Instagram Photos

Shreemi Verma Jul . 3 . 2017
Katrina Kaif
Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif remain friendly exes despite their headline grabbing break-up last year. The two are promoting their upcoming film Jagga Jasoos and in a recent interview with MissMalini, Ranbir revealed something rather interesting.

The actor has said that he has been the photographer for some of Katrina’s Instagram posts! While Ranbir said that the last 3 photos on her feed were clicked by him, he clearly doesn’t know how quickly people update their social media, so we’re guessing his creations got lost with the new photos. He did mention a black and white picture of the stunning actress was clicked by him, so we’re assuming it’s this one –

Gorgeous! But maybe, Katrina should give photo credit the next time, makes life simpler.

Here’s the entire interview –

10
TAGS
Katrina Kaif Ranbir Kapoor
COMMENTS
More Bollywood
Guess Who

Bollywood

This Actor Revealed He Has Sex 'Four Five Times A Day'
Jul . 3 . 2017
0

Bollywood

Umm. Fans Have Photoshopped A Pregnant Deepika Padukone With Ranveer Singh
Jul . 3 . 2017
5

Bollywood

Navya Naveli And Jhanvi Kapoor's Rumoured Boyfriend Akshat Ranjan Look Really Cute In This Photo
Jul . 1 . 2017
38

Bollywood

WATCH: Priyanka Chopra Defends Kareena Kapoor In This Throwback Video
Jul . 1 . 2017
221
Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood

Photos: Why Is Sara Ali Khan Hiding Her Face From The Cameras? We Have Some Theories
Jul . 1 . 2017
20

Bollywood

Video: Fawad Khan's Latest Ad Will Make You Miss Him Even More
Jul . 1 . 2017
82

Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan Went Full Baghban On This Dude Who Was Complaining About His Parents On Twitter
Jul . 1 . 2017
87

Bollywood

Is Kareena Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding Getting A New Title? - Rhea Kapoor Speaks Up
Jul . 1 . 2017
24

Bollywood

Katrina Kaif Has A Message For Everyone Analyzing Her Relationship With Ranbir Kapoor
Jul . 1 . 2017
20

Bollywood

Two Female Superstars Are Fighting Over This Billionaire
Jul . 1 . 2017
6

Bollywood

Katrina Kaif Posted The Cutest Photo With Ranbir Kapoor On Instagram
Jul . 1 . 2017
78

Bollywood

Ranveer Singh Showed The World How Lovestruck He Is With Deepika Padukone
Jul . 1 . 2017
45
VIEW MORE