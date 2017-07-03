EXCLUSIVE: Aww! Ranbir Kapoor Has Clicked Some Of Katrina Kaif’s Instagram Photos

Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif remain friendly exes despite their headline grabbing break-up last year. The two are promoting their upcoming film Jagga Jasoos and in a recent interview with MissMalini, Ranbir revealed something rather interesting.

The actor has said that he has been the photographer for some of Katrina’s Instagram posts! While Ranbir said that the last 3 photos on her feed were clicked by him, he clearly doesn’t know how quickly people update their social media, so we’re guessing his creations got lost with the new photos. He did mention a black and white picture of the stunning actress was clicked by him, so we’re assuming it’s this one –

" The people who say you are not facing reality actually mean that you are not facing their idea of reality. " #sherlockkaif 👀 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jun 28, 2017 at 3:23am PDT

Gorgeous! But maybe, Katrina should give photo credit the next time, makes life simpler.

Here’s the entire interview –