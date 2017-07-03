Guess Who Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Bumped Into While Holidaying In London

Sukriti Gumber Jul . 3 . 2017

🐒🐰everyday

A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja)

Last week, Sonam Kapoor was holidaying with her girlfriends in Sri Lanka. Now, the pretty lady is in London to be with her boyfriend, Anand Ahuja. We are sure the stylish couple is having a great time in the city – and the pictures are a proof!

Here (Swipe for more):

1…2…3!! #everydayphenomenal

A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja)

While roaming around London, they also bumped into Juhi Chawla. Anand is visibly excited to bump into Sonam’s dad Anil Kapoor‘s 90’s co-star!

Check this out:

Aila! … 🤗

A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja)

It makes us SO happy to see Anand & Sonam together! Aren’t they the made-for-each-other kinds?! Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Anand Ahuja Juhi Chawla Sonam Kapoor
