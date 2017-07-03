Is Sonam Kapoor Miffed With Ranbir Kapoor For Calling Katrina Kaif A Fashion Icon?

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is the undisputed fashionista of Bollywood. I think we can all agree that there’s no one close to her when it comes to pioneering and setting new fashion trends. And Sonam wears this title with aplomb!

Katrina Ranbir

Perhaps this is the reason she was allegedly miffed with Ranbir Kapoor for comparing Katrina Kaif to her, and praising the former’s fashion sense. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Ranbir had said:

Katrina is way ahead of people when it comes to fashion especially in India. She finds certain brands that nobody knows and she wears it 3 months before people get to know about it. That’s why maybe people don’t consider her (Katrina) like people consider Sonam Kapoor. I do believe there is some fashion icon somewhere inside her but she is very shy about it.

Katrina also chimed in with a word of appreciation for Sonam, saying:

Sonam is incredible with her sense of fashion. I don’t have that and I just wear what I like.

But Sonam isn’t pleased with Ranbir’s comments. According to a Pinkvilla source, she allegedly finds this comparison with Katrina “silly and random”. She feels that they are at different levels when it comes to fashion, and she has more knowledge about it than Katrina ever had. Moreover, Sonam allegedly said that Katrina is not experimental with her style and looks, unlike her.

The source also said that Sonam feels it’s a promotional stint by Ranbir for Jagga Jasoos, and he will change his tunes accordingly when they start promoting the Sanjay Dutt biopic together.

Your thoughts?