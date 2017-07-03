Katrina Kaif’s Airport Style Is Totally Day-To-Night-Worthy

Natasha Patel Jul . 3 . 2017
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif wore a navy pinstripe dress to the airport and it’s giving us so much Monday morning inpso! With this skater dress that ends right above the knees and includes a shirt collar, it’s literally what every girl needs in her wardrobe. Who can never say no to a closet style staple, amirite?

Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif

She paired the dress with white shoes that had floral embroidery on the sides.

MMStyle Tip:

For a more formal look, pair the dress with off white wedges or strappy heels and carry an oversized envelope clutch.

Find similar looks: 

0
TAGS
airport fashion Airport style celebrity fashion celebrity style Katrina Kaif
COMMENTS
More Fashion
Athiya Shetty

Fashion

Athiya Shetty Goes For Boho-Chic Vibes With This Ensemble
Jul . 1 . 2017
5
5 Ways To Wear Your Paper Bag Culottes

Fashion

5 Ways To Wear Your Paper Bag Culottes
Jul . 1 . 2017
49
Sridevi

Fashion

We're Dreaming About Sridevi's Sky Blue Sari All Weekend Long
Jul . 1 . 2017
40
Parineeti Chopra

Fashion

Parineeti Chopra's Heels Are Clear Genius For The Rainy Season
Jul . 1 . 2017
97
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Fashion

Kareena Kapoor's Handbag Is The Perfect Outfit Accessory
Jul . 1 . 2017
181

Fashion

Athiya Shetty Shows Us How To Ace A Sporty Look In Sequins
Jun . 30 . 2017
20
Sussanne Khan with a Balenciaga Bazar Tote bag

Fashion

Athiya Shetty & Sussanne Khan Carry The Bag Of The Season
Jun . 30 . 2017
55
Shibani Dandekar

Fashion

Shibani Dandekar's Skin Barring Dress Is All Kinds Of Sexy
Jun . 30 . 2017
57
Alia Bhatt

Fashion

Alia Bhatt's Fur Heels Are All That We Wish For In Life
Jun . 30 . 2017
156
Sonam Kapoor

Fashion

Sonam Kapoor's Airport Look Ticks All The Right Boxes
Jun . 30 . 2017
32
Katrina Kaif

Fashion

Katrina Kaif's Outfit Is Perfect For A Garden Party
Jun . 30 . 2017
18
Lakme X Masaba

Fashion

Here Are Some Cool Collaborations We Love
Jun . 30 . 2017
4
VIEW MORE