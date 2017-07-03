Katrina Kaif’s Airport Style Is Totally Day-To-Night-Worthy

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif wore a navy pinstripe dress to the airport and it’s giving us so much Monday morning inpso! With this skater dress that ends right above the knees and includes a shirt collar, it’s literally what every girl needs in her wardrobe. Who can never say no to a closet style staple, amirite?

Katrina Kaif

She paired the dress with white shoes that had floral embroidery on the sides.

MMStyle Tip:

For a more formal look, pair the dress with off white wedges or strappy heels and carry an oversized envelope clutch.

Find similar looks: