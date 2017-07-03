This Key Character Will Soon Make An Exit From Dil Boley Oberoi

Sushmita Mukherjee in Dil Boley Oberoi

The character of bua ma in Dil Boley Oberoi, played by Sushmita Mukherjee, will soon make and exit from the show. Although there has been no official confirmation from the makers of the show, Ishqbaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi are all set to merge into a one-hour long episode. Post this merger, Bua ma’s plot will reportedly come to an end.

As per a report in IndiaForums, Bua ma will uncover Gauri’s lie about her pregnancy. She will try to harm her, but Omkara will witness her mad side himself and rescue Gauri. There are speculations that bua ma will be either sent to the jail or the mental asylum. There are chances that her character will return to the show after 2-3 months.

Will you miss her on the show?